Filings show Trump made 18 Coupang stock transactions while US lawmakers pressed Korea over alleged unfair treatment

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly bought and sold shares of New York-listed Coupang Inc., the parent company of Korea’s Coupang business, over the past 10 months amid ongoing discord between Seoul and Washington over Coupang’s data breach.

According to the financial disclosure reports released by the US Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday, Trump executed 18 transactions involving Coupang stock through two investment accounts between October 9 and May 22 this year.

The disclosures show that Trump first purchased Coupang shares in October, making three purchases before trimming part of his holdings through several sales later that month and in November. He resumed buying in December, unloaded again in January, made his largest purchases in February and sold part of the stake in May.

While the filings did not disclose the exact number of shares or transaction prices, they showed value ranges for each trade. Based on the maximum values listed in the filings, Trump's stake in Coupang may have reached $280,000 following the February purchases before declining to roughly $130,000 after the May sales. Whether the president realized a profit or loss on the investment remains unknown.

The filings state that the transactions were made through outside investment managers overseeing two separate accounts. The White House has previously said Trump does not participate in day-to-day investment decisions for those portfolios.

The trading record, which is relatively small compared to Trump’s overall assets, has come into the limelight with the heightened friction between Washington and Seoul over Coupang.

US officials and lawmakers have criticized South Korean authorities over investigations into a massive personal data breach at Coupang that leaked personal information of some 33 million users, mostly Koreans, last year.

The US House Judiciary Committee even accused South Korea of systematically discriminating against American-owned businesses in an interim staff report released last week, specifically pointing out the case of Coupang.

“South Korean regulators have consistently targeted Coupang and subjected the company to hostile regulatory treatment, unfair enforcement practices, and disproportionately large penalties not faced by their Korean competitors,” the report said.

Seoul denied the accusations, arguing that the government does not discriminate based on a company's nationality, nor does it target any companies. The presidential office stressed that the probe into Coupang’s data incident has followed legitimate legal procedures, expressing disappointment with how the House committee’s report mostly reflects Coupang’s stance.