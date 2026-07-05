Voice actor Kang Hee-sun, well known as the voice behind subway announcements in Seoul, passed away Saturday. She was 65.

Her voice is familiar to many Koreans and tourists through the subway's in-car Korean announcements advising passengers of what stop it is and which side the doors will open.

Kang was diagnosed with colorectal cancer that had metastasized to her liver and was given two years to live in 2021.

In her illness, Kang underwent 47 rounds of chemotherapy but continued her work, spenigng more than 14.5 hours making new recordings while still in the hospital. She recorded new versions of subway announcements for Seoul and Busan, and continued to voice as Misae Nohara, mother of Shin-chan in the animated series "Crayon Shin-chan."

"She always loved and believed in her work as a voice actor," her son, Ahn Eun-seok said. "She even recorded a subway announcement in the hospital. Her voice had become so much lower that citizens noticed the difference when they heard the announcement for Daegok station on Line No. 3."

Kang made her debut voicing Jane Andrews, Anne Shirley's friend in KBS' dubbed version of "Anne of Green Gables." She also helped voice the Korean versions of animated series including "The Rose of Versailles," "Ghost in the Shell," and "Captain Planet and the Planeteers."

Kang's voice also became familiar through iconic characters in dubbed international films. She dubbed actors including Sharon Stone, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and more in films such as "Catwoman," "Pretty Woman" and "Ghostbusters."

She recorded Seoul's subway announcements for Line Nos. 1-4 since 1996 and Line Nos. 5-8 since 2018, as well as other public transit announcements in Busan, Daejeon, Incheon and Gwangju.

"The voice we have heard every morning and afternoon has been a sign to start a bright day and a relief that a tiring day has ended," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon wrote on Facebook post. "May she rest in peace."