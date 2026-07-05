Korean pharmaceutical company Yuhan has reaffirmed its commitment to becoming an innovative global drugmaker as it recently celebrated its centennial.

“The way Yuhan has been able to walk the past 100 years was based on the two unwavering values of progress, the drive to continuously forge new ways, and integrity, the commitment to uphold principles and elevate dignity,” said Cho Wook-je, CEO of Yuhan, during the celebration of the firm’s century-long history at the Willow House, the company’s renovated former headquarters in southern Seoul, on June 20.

“Leaping into a global innovative pharmaceutical firm to go beyond Korean public health to contribute to the entire humanity, the journey of ‘Great Yuhan, Global Yuhan’ has begun once again. We will build 100 years of promise on top of the 100 years of trust.”

According to the Korea Listed Companies Association, Yuhan became the 11th listed company in the country to reach the 100-year milestone.

The anniversary event featured a commemorative ceremony, the opening of Willow House and an awards ceremony for 150 long-serving employees in appreciation of their contributions.

Yuhan also held a time capsule sealing ceremony under the theme of a century of legacy for future generations on June 24.

The capsule contains 56 items selected through an employee survey across four categories: corporate symbols, manufacturing and technology, people and organization and history and values. The collection includes Yuhan products, historical records and messages from employees.

The capsule is scheduled to be opened on June 20, 2076, marking Yuhan’s 150th anniversary.

Founded in 1926 by Korean independence activist and entrepreneur New Ilan, Yuhan has grown into one of the biggest pharmaceutical leaders in the country. The company says it has remained committed to the founder’s philosophy of producing the best products to benefit the nation and its people.

"The spirit of contributing to the health of the Korean people and humanity through the best medicines has shaped Yuhan’s first 100 years," a company official said. "Based on that foundation, we will continue developing innovative medicines and expanding global partnerships to contribute to human health over the next century."