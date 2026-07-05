President Lee Jae Myung marked the 250th anniversary of American independence Sunday by pledging to work with US President Donald Trump toward a “new leap forward” in the Korea-US alliance.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence,” Lee said in an English-language message posted Sunday on his official X account.

“I look forward to working closely with President (Trump) based on our shared values and unwavering trust, to achieve a new leap forward for the ROK-US alliance and to contribute together to the peace and mutual prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and the world,” Lee added, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

In the message, Lee also said the two countries were “expanding the horizons of our cooperation beyond security into economy, advanced technology, energy, shipbuilding, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, and emerging fields.”

Through that expansion, he said, the two countries were “evolving into future-oriented partners that prosper together.”

Lee also underscored South Korea’s role as an ally that shares America’s foundational values.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, the United States embarked on a great journey toward the ideals of freedom and democracy, and by overcoming countless challenges, it has led the international community toward peace and prosperity,” Lee said. “The Republic of Korea is a cherished partner of the United States, having stood together to defend these very values.”

Lee also highlighted the US contribution during the 1950-53 Korean War in defending South Korea against North Korea’s attack.

“More than seventy years ago during the Korean War, numerous young Americans did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives to defend the freedom of the Republic of Korea,” Lee said. “We will never forget their noble dedication and will continue to strengthen the ironclad ROK-US alliance.”