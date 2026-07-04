Major beaches across Korea are opening for the summer season as the country braces for the height of the holiday rush, with coastal cities extending operating periods and adjusting swimming hours to draw visitors.

Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, held its opening ceremony Saturday and will operate for 51 days through Aug. 23.

One of the east coast’s best-known summer destinations, the beach has a 1.8-kilometer stretch of sand and is about 70 meters wide.

Gangneung’s 17 other beaches, including Jumunjin, are set to open July 10 and will also run through Aug. 23.

On the west coast, Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, opened the same day for a 51-day season, while nearby Muchangpo Beach will open Aug. 11 for 44 days. Swimming at the two beaches will begin at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than last year.

Mallipo Beach in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, also opened Saturday and will remain open through Aug. 23. The beach plans to extend operations until 9 p.m. in mid-August, giving visitors more time to enjoy the west coast sunset and evening seaside atmosphere.

Haeundae Beach in Busan opened June 26 and will stay open through Sept. 15, as the southeastern port city prepares for continued late-summer heat.

Jeju’s 12 designated beaches opened simultaneously June 24, drawing visitors over their first weekend of the season.

In the Gwangju and South Jeolla region, 52 beaches across 12 cities and counties are scheduled to open in phases from July 10, adding to the nationwide start of the summer beach season.