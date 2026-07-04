The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Saturday rejected a US congressional report alleging South Korea discriminated against American-owned companies including Coupang, saying the document leaned too heavily on the e-commerce giant’s account of a massive customer data leak.

In a written statement, party spokesperson Jang Yoon-mi said the interim report released by the US House Judiciary Committee misrepresented the Korean government’s response to the incident by citing what she described as unverified claims from Coupang.

“The report presents Coupang’s one-sided position as if it were fact,” Jang said, adding that there was no objective basis for the claim that Korean authorities had singled out the company for unfavorable treatment.

She said the Korean government does not discriminate against companies based on nationality or ownership structure, and argued that the focus should remain on the leak of personal information belonging to 33.79 million people in Korea.

“Coupang should not portray itself as the victim while failing to take full responsibility for a serious breach involving Korean citizens’ personal information,” she said.

Jang said government scrutiny and investigative procedures were warranted given the scale of the data leak. She also defended the National Assembly’s handling of the issue, saying parliamentary hearings are a normal part of reviewing major public concerns and seeking measures to prevent similar incidents.

The party expressed regret over what it called the report’s one-sided framing and criticized the main opposition People Power Party for using the document to attack the government.

Jang urged the opposition not to turn routine parliamentary oversight into a partisan dispute, saying it was misleading to link the controversy to the Lee Jae-myung administration’s broader platform regulation policy.

She added that the Korean government was communicating with US authorities and called for the matter to be handled through fact-based discussions with Washington.

The Democratic Party said it would continue working to strengthen Korea’s data protection framework and move forward with bills designed to prevent large-scale data breaches.

The US House Judiciary Committee released the 34-page interim staff report on July 1, titled “Closed for Competition: South Korea’s Discriminatory Attacks on American-owned Businesses.”

The report accused Korea of unfairly targeting US-owned firms and included claims related to Coupang’s handling of a major customer data breach, including recovery operations in China.