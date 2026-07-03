A police officer is under investigation for attempting to board an airplane while carrying live ammunition, Jeju Island police said Friday. The officer was not carrying a gun at the time.

Officials at the Jeju Seobu Police Station said they have launched a formal investigation into the officer in his 30s, who is part of the Gyeonggi Province police force. He is accused of violating the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords, Explosives, Etc.

The officer had two bullets with him when he was about to board a plane bound for Gimpo Airport at Jeju Airport at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Airport officials at Gimpo did not find bullets in his luggage when he boarded the plane to Jeju last Friday.

An analysis by the National Forensic Service found that the bullets were for a .38-caliber pistol, a standard-issue gun for most Korean police officers.

The police are investigating why the officer was carrying live bullets with him. He told police that he received the bullets from his former colleague, who retired recently.

Korea has strict regulations for individuals carrying firearms or live ammunition. Police officers are mandated to store their personal arms at the armory at the relevant station.