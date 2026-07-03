Gyeonggi Governor Choo Mi-ae on Friday ordered officials to conduct inspections on medical facilities in the province, following controversy sparked by a young nurse's death following workplace bullying.

"The virtue of fairness held by the Gyeonggi Province means no one should have to endure bullying and injustice at work by oneself," Choo said, after calling for the inspection of six hospitals under the Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center.

A 27-year-old nurse was found dead in an apparent suicide at her home last month. She had been subject to severe bullying from the senior nurses at work and quit the hospital last year. The nurse then filed a petition with the Ministry of Employment and Labor, but the ministry's investigation acknowledged workplace bullying for only one of the three nurses accused.

The hospital reprimanded that nurse, and all three nurses retained their jobs.

It was reported that the victim was subject to a malicious custom at hospitals called “taeum (burning),” meaning bullying new nurses until they reach a limit. The incident sparked nationwide furor, even prompting a response from President Lee Jae Myung.

Lee shared the news article on the nurse’s death on Wednesday and said taeum is “a horrible form of violence that cannot be justified in any way.”

Gyeonggi police on Thursday said it has formed a team to interview the victim's family and colleagues, and checked the deceased's phone for evidence of the alleged bullying. This is conducted before the launch of a formal investigation, during which the nurses accused of bullying could face criminal charges.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.