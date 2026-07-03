South Korean police said Friday they have requested an arrest warrant for a man in his 80s, who is accused of a knife attack against two people in a beauty salon in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

The suspect is under investigation for attempted murder for the attack that occurred at around 11:26 a.m. on Thursday against the salon worker in her 30s and a customer in his 40s. The two victims sustained non-threatening injuries and are currently being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect told police that he attacked the stylist because he did not like how they did his hair. He also claimed to have taken poison after the attack, but a blood test conducted by police revealed his claim to be false.

Police believe that the attack was premeditated and that the assailant prepared the weapon in advance.

It was found that the two victims were not acquainted with each other. The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victims remains unclear as of yet.

Investigators will conduct further investigation to determine the exact cause of the attack.