A shuttle service for people with disabilities that operates in the greater Seoul area has expanded to cover nearby Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces, the Seoul Facilities Corporation said Friday.

The shuttle service operated by the city-run public company has three buses and four vans available for transportation for people with disabilities, their guardians, and state organizations.

The buses can be used for up to three days anywhere in the country, while the vans can be used for a single day in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

With the new policy, in effect now, the vans can be used for up to two days across the wider area.

The previous criteria for van operation was that a vehicle had to be at least 80 percent full to run. But with the revision, the vans can be used for just three people, including one person in a wheelchair.

Officials said that the change is due to the increase in the number of people using the shuttle system. A total of 2,464 people used the service in 2023, but that figure went up to 5,227 in 2025.