The La Plata City Council in Argentina has unanimously approved a resolution naming BTS "Guests of Honor" ahead of the group’s Buenos Aires concerts, scheduled to take place in October.

Being named a Guest of Honor is a formal civic distinction conferred by municipal or national governments in Argentina on distinguished foreign visitors in recognition of their cultural, scientific or social contributions. The La Plata City Council unanimously approved the resolution Thursday after it was proposed by local fan community BTS La Plata Oficial, which cited the group’s cultural influence and social impact.

According to documents submitted to the council’s Culture Committee, the recognition extends beyond BTS’ music and includes the group’s role in encouraging interest in Korean language and culture among local youth as well as charitable initiatives carried out by local Army fans.

The recognition comes ahead of BTS’ three scheduled concerts at Estadio Unico de La Plata on Oct. 21, 23 and 24. The engagement was originally announced as two shows, but a third date was added following overwhelming demand.

The concerts will mark BTS’ first full-group performances in Argentina and their first South American concerts since the launch of their “Arirang” world tour in April.