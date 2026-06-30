BTS amassed 3.8 billion plays across the world in eight weeks with its fifth studio album, “Arirang,” label Big Hit Music said Tuesday citing music data firm Luminate.

Its ongoing concert trip, titled after the LP, has generated more than $200 million since the launch in April, selling more than 1.1 million tickets, according to Billboard.

The music magazine published an article Monday in the US, reporting that the septet “beat the Rollin Stones’ seven-year boxscore record.” Raking in over $125 million with 12 shows held in May, BTS “achieves the biggest monthly gross by a group” since its monthly Top Tours Chart began in 2019.

Meanwhile, the superband began the European leg of the tour in Madrid last week. It will go live in four more cities in the region before heading back to the US in August.