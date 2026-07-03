An Incheon police officer is under criminal investigation Friday for a fatal mistake she made while on duty, when she ran over a collapsed citizen she was sent to help.

Officials at the Incheon Michuhol Police Station said the officer in her 20s is accused of death resulting from a traffic accident.

The officer was dispatched after receiving a report that a woman in her 60s had collapsed and was lying in the road.

She ran over the woman with her patrol car at around 12:45 a.m., Friday.

The officer told police that she did not see the victim. Police said the streets were dark, and the accident occurred at a point near a left turn in the road.

Officials said they will analyze the surveillance footage and conduct a further investigation to decide whether or not to request an arrest warrant.

A police sergeant who was in the passenger seat at the time is not likely to be punished, officials added.