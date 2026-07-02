Arden Cho, who voiced the lead character Rumi in Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," tied the knot last week.

Vogue reported Tuesday that the Korean American actress married Christopher Lee, a surgeon, on Saturday in Florence, Italy.

The couple incorporated Korean wedding traditions into the ceremony, wearing hanbok, traditional Korean attire and holding a "pyebaek," a post-wedding rite in which newlyweds pay respects to their families.

Cho is best known for her roles in the television series "Teen Wolf" and "Chicago Med." She recently gained renewed attention for voicing Rumi, the leader of the demon-fighting K-pop girl group Huntrix in "KPop Demon Hunters."