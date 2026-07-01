Cortis has extended its record-breaking run on the Billboard 200, continuing the strongest chart performance by a K-pop boy group that debuted within the past five years.

According to the latest Billboard charts dated July 4, released Tuesday, the group's second EP, "Greengreen," ranked No. 94 on the Billboard 200, marking its seventh consecutive week on the main albums chart.

The group also continued to perform strongly across Billboard's other charts. "Greengreen" topped the World Albums chart, while its debut EP, "Color Outside the Lines," ranked No. 2. The two releases also placed No. 4 and No. 8, respectively, on the Top Album Sales chart, with both albums charting simultaneously less than a year after the group's debut.

The main track "Redred" also maintained its momentum, spending a ninth consecutive week on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts at No. 65 and No. 35, respectively. The song climbed one spot to No. 11 on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.

The rookie boy group also rose nine places to No. 37 on the Artist 100 chart, remaining on the ranking for a seventh consecutive week after debuting at a career-high No. 5 on the May 23 chart.

Cortis will continue its global activities in the second half of the year with its first headlining tour, "2026 Cortis Tour ‘Put Your Phone Down,'" spanning South Korea, the US and Japan from July through September. It is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31 and Aug. 1, Rock in Japan Festival 2026 in Chiba on Sept. 20, and the main stage of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 on Oct. 9.