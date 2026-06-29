Big Hit Music on Sunday announced that Cortis hit 200 million streams on Spotify with “Go!”

This is the first song from the rookie boy band to achieve the feat.

“Go!” is a B-side track from the group's debut EP “Color Outside the Lines,” which rolled out in September last year. It was dropped ahead of the full album release, debuting on Melon’s Top 100 at No. 98 and on its Daily Songs Chart at No. 95. It was one of the best K-pop songs of the year selected by Billboard magazine and Spotify.

The mini album exceeded 600 million plays on the platform as of last week. On Saturday, the music video for another B-side track from the five-track set, “TNT,” logged 10 million views on YouTube.

The fivesome is slated to launch its first international tour, “Put Your Phone Down,” next month.