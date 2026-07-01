The next wave of rookies is taking diverse paths to capture attention.

Some are building sizable fandoms before debuting through online content alone, while others are backed by some of K-pop's biggest names and agencies.

From viral newcomers to highly anticipated major-agency launches, the race to become the industry's next breakout act is already underway.

Wayf Boys

Among the most closely watched newcomers is Wayf Boys, a five-member boy group that has yet to make its debut but has already built an unusually strong online following.

Part of the group's early attention comes from members Ryan and Andrew, both of whom previously appeared on the K-pop audition program "Boys 2 Planet."

Wayf Boys' popularity accelerated after uploading an a cappella cover of Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" to YouTube last month. Less than a month after its release, the video has surpassed 113,000 views.

The group's social media accounts, launched only last month, have already attracted more than 1 million followers.

Rather than relying on the large-scale teaser campaigns typically used by K-pop agencies, Wayf Boys has built much of its early momentum through self-produced content and organic fan engagement.

The group's name carries two meanings: "Where Art Yields Freedom" and "We Are Your Friend." According to the agency, Wayf Boys aims to champion artistic freedom while creating closer connections between artists and fans.

The company has also introduced the group as the face of what it calls "Nu-Kpop," describing it as a new approach that extends beyond music into fashion, digital content and fandom culture.

Lngshot

Another group drawing attention is Lngshot, produced by K-pop star Jay Park.

Park recently hinted at the group's upcoming plans on social media, saying he would join Lngshot while helping complete two upcoming EPs.

The announcement has raised expectations for the group's activities in the second half of the year as it approaches its first anniversary.

Lngshot debuted in January with its first EP, "Shot Callers," featuring five tracks: "Saucin'," "Moonwalkin'," "Backseat," "FaceTime" and "Never Let Go." The group was later named Billboard's K-pop Rookie of the Month for February, marking one of its first major industry accolades.

SM, YG prepare next generation

As the industry turns its attention to a new generation of boy groups, both SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment are preparing major launches in the second half of the year.

SM unveiled its plans in January through its SM Next 3.0 roadmap, announcing in a YouTube presentation featuring company executives that its first boy group since Riize will debut later this year. The agency has indicated the final lineup will likely come from its SMTR25 male trainee team, whose members are being introduced through the variety series "Reply High School."

YG announced its plans on April 30 through an official company blog, with Executive Producer Yang Hyun-suk confirming the agency's first new boy group in six years will debut in September.

Unlike the larger lineup of Treasure, the upcoming act will consist of five members. While the group's concept and lineup have yet to be revealed, the debut forms part of YG's broader strategy to expand its artist roster throughout 2026.