Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon began a new term Wednesday as the first person in South Korea’s constitutional history to be elected Seoul mayor five times.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony at Seoul City Hall, Oh pledged to restore opportunities for young people and expand housing supply, and acknowledged the weight of his unprecedented mandate.

“I am fully aware that being chosen five times carries more than five times the responsibility,” he said at his inauguration ceremony at Seoul City Hall. “I stand here today carrying that heavy responsibility.”

Oh outlined five key priorities for the next four years, placing the strongest emphasis on creating more opportunities for young people. He described declining confidence among younger generations as one of South Korea’s most pressing challenges.

“Young people need opportunities to learn, affordable places to live and a safety net that allows them to get back on their feet after failure,” he said.

“But today’s young generation faces unprecedented pressure from changing labor markets, technological transformation and soaring housing costs. If they lose faith that hard work leads to a better life and that effort creates opportunity, there is no greater crisis facing Korea.”

Oh vowed to create what he described as a fairer environment where success depends on ability rather than background. As part of that effort, he said Seoul would guarantee what he called “basic AI rights” for 500,000 young residents by expanding access to artificial intelligence education and training.

Beyond youth policy, Oh listed public health, housing, transportation and neighborhood economies as key priorities.

The mayor reaffirmed his housing pledge to begin construction of 310,000 new homes by 2031 in an effort to ease chronic housing shortages.

On transportation, he pledged to complete seven urban railway projects and make subway stations accessible within a 10-minute walk of residents’ homes. He also promised to complete Seoul’s “10-minute fitness city” initiative, aimed at ensuring residents can reach sports and exercise facilities within a short walk.

For small businesses, Oh said the city would strengthen support programs to help revive neighborhood commercial districts amid sluggish domestic consumption.

“Every policy of the ninth city administration will ultimately be judged by the quality of citizens’ lives,” he said. “If people cannot feel the results, then they are not genuine achievements.”

He added that his goal of making Seoul one of the world’s top three global cities was “not simply about improving international rankings,” but about creating “a city people from around the world want to visit and where citizens want to spend their entire lives.”

The inauguration was designed as an open ceremony, with events held across multiple venues inside City Hall to allow citizens to participate.

Citizens who have benefited from Seoul’s welfare and education programs shared their experiences during the event. Attendees also wrote messages outlining their hopes for the city’s future and presented them to the mayor.