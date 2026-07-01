Before the Future AI Mobility Summit 2026 opened in Seoul on Tuesday, students participating in the FAMS Junior Summit shared their views on AI mobility, a technology they believe will reshape not only transport, but everyday life.

The program brought together students of different ages for discussions and hands-on experiences related to AI mobility. Participants also took part in an interpretation activity, performed and contributed artwork to the event.

For Moon Soo-hyuk, an 11th grader at St. Johnsbury Academy Jeju, AI mobility goes far beyond smart vehicles.

"I think AI mobility for the next generation will become a companion that travels with us, not just a means of transportation," Moon told The Korea Herald.

Moon said concerns that AI could weaken students' thinking abilities may be overstated.

"I see AI more like a calculator," he said. "If we combine AI tools with our own judgment and direction, we can do much more than before."

Nam Ki-hyun, an eighth grader at Korea International School Jeju, described AI mobility as a technology with both opportunities and risks.

"I think AI mobility is a double-edged sword in human hands," Nam said. "But if people use it well, it can help advance technology and even contribute to building future cities."

Kim Yu-ju, a 10th grader at Korea International School Jeju, said AI mobility could reshape society well beyond transportation.

"I don't think AI mobility is simply a tool," Kim said. "It could influence human society, people's behavior, ways of thinking and even relationships."

All three students said a vision talk roundtable left the strongest impression during the junior summit.

"It was fascinating to hear people from different schools and countries discuss AI from so many perspectives," Nam said.

Kim said the discussion offered a rare chance to hear directly from industry professionals rather than simply experience AI as users.

Moon added that participants from California, Qatar, China and Korea each offered distinct perspectives on technological progress and how AI should be applied in society.