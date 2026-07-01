The creators of the breakout K-drama discuss the worldwide appetite for Korean imagery after 'KPop Demon Hunters'

The global success of "My Royal Nemesis" had come as a shock to the series' writer, who didn't expect the time-slip romance between a Joseon-era woman and a modern-day Seoulite to have such wide appeal.

"In truth, I didn't set out to write for a global audience," screenwriter Kang Hyun-joo told The Korea Herald in a recent written interview. "My only goal was to tell a story I truly enjoyed and portray the characters I cared about with as much sincerity as possible."

Yet, that intimate approach yielded one of the biggest K-drama breakouts of the first half of 2026. "My Royal Nemesis" wrapped its run on June 20 with a 14 percent peak viewership rating for its finale, and anchored itself in Netflix’s non-English TV top 10 charts for the two months it was broadcast. The series follows Seo-ri (Lim Ji-yeon), a woman possessed by a Joseon-era spirit, who finds herself entangled with Cha Se-gye (Heo Nam-jun), an ice-cold, arrogant chaebol heir.

According to Kang, the universal resonance of Seo-ri and Se-gye’s trajectory lies in its emotional core.

"I believe people connected with the journey of two individuals who seemed incapable of falling for each other, yet gradually opened their hearts," Kang said.

"Even if cultures and eras differ, the desire to understand someone — to accept and love them for who they truly are — is universal. I'm deeply grateful that a story written so personally, rooted in something distinctly Korean, was ultimately able to reach viewers so far away."

Director Han Tae-seop echoed the sentiment, noting that the show’s subversion of historical tropes offered a cross-border appeal.

"Although built around a time-travel premise, the dramatic setup of an infamous royal dynasty 'villainess' navigating the modern world, I think, provided a strong comedic and emotional hook," Han stated.

"Every era has had women branded as 'villainesses' by society, and they have always been at the center of public fascination."

Visually, the production leaned heavily into cultural aesthetics to captivate international viewers, capitalizing on the global footprint left by previous megahits like "KPop Demon Hunters."

"One aspect we consciously considered for a global audience was showcasing the beauty of Korea's historic landmarks," Han noted, citing their efforts to authentically capture the interiors of Changdeokgung and Gyeongbokgung, alongside modern Seoul backdrops like Gwanghwamun and Cheonggyecheon.

"We couldn't ignore the growing global appeal of Joseon-era iconography and the cinematic image of Seoul as a city. We believed those elements would naturally capture the attention of international viewers," Han said.

Beyond the visuals, the creative team focused on mastering the delicate pacing required of contemporary romantic comedies — balancing snappy, episodic plot progression with a slow-burn emotional payoff.

"The plot needs to move quickly, but the emotional journey has to unfold gradually, one step at a time," Kang said, addressing the demands of modern audiences who consume content at a rapid clip.

"I tried to resolve each episode's central conflict within the hour to keep the narrative energetic, while allowing the characters' emotions to develop patiently. I was especially encouraged by real-time viewer reactions noting that ... (that the attempts) made the characters' feelings feel earned and convincing."

The execution was critical for Han, who felt the pressure of inheriting a highly coveted Friday-Saturday primetime slot known for delivering network ratings juggernauts such as "Good Partner" and the "Taxi Driver" franchise. To ensure the fantasy rom-com felt grounded, the director prioritized historical accuracy in the show's period flashbacks.

"The story begins with a pivotal death and frequently shifts back to the Joseon era through Seo-ri's emotional perspective," Han said. "Because of that, we grounded the historical portions in meticulous research, drawing on records to capture the refined, restrained aesthetic of the late Joseon period."

Ultimately, Han attributes the show’s seamless execution to directorial restraint and the strength of his ensemble cast.

"When it came to directing the performances, I believed the subtle rhythms and natural chemistry between the actors mattered most," Han concluded. "Rather than giving overly detailed direction, I chose to trust the cast's interpretations."