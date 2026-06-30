From breakout stars to streaming sensations, 6 actors define K-drama boom of 2026

As Korean TV dramas continue to captivate audiences around the world, a new generation of actors is stepping into the spotlight. The first half of 2026 has introduced breakout performers who have led some of the year's biggest series — and are already lining up major projects that could define the next chapter of Korean television.

Here are six rising K-drama stars to watch, and what's next for them.

Ahn Hyo-seop

Rom-com "Sold Out on You," a rural-set series that aired from April to May, delivered one of the most bifurcated performance profiles this year. While the series ranked among Netflix's global top 10 for non-English TV shows throughout its two-month run, domestic conversations about the show remained minimal. Its TV ratings in Korea stayed in the modest 2 to 3 percent range for the entire broadcast.

Much of the project's international traction may have stemmed from the show's healing appeal — as well as the series' main male lead, Ahn Hyo-seop's central performance as a mysterious, impossibly handsome farmer.

One of the hottest rising actors of 2025, Ahn has recently expanded his profile beyond live-action roles, including voicing Jinu in "KPop Demon Hunters" and leading the 2025 tentpole feature "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet."

Looking ahead, the 31-year-old is set to return to the rom-com space in "Final Table," opposite Hong Hwa-yeon, slated for release in the latter half of 2026.

Pyo Ji-hoon

Currently best known to global audiences as the endearingly awkward Geun-dae in Netflix's virally popular "Teach You a Lesson," Pyo Ji-hoon has continued to broaden his acting profile while maintaining his career in boy band Block B.

In "Teach You a Lesson," Pyo rounds out the Educational Rights Protection Bureau trio as its indispensable tech specialist, proving himself as a go-to talent for soft-edged roles.

His upcoming turn in the second season of "Good Partner" later this year marks the next step in his evolution, setting the stage for him to potentially push past familiar archetypes and explore fresh dramatic territory.

Choi Hyun-wook

Few young talents find themselves as aggressively courted by major global streamers as Choi Hyun-wook.

Since his debut in 2019 at 17 years old, Choi has consistently landed roles in tentpole streaming projects, including key appearances in franchises "Weak Hero" and "D.P." as well as a recent turn in Netflix's "Notes From the Last Row" opposite one of Korea's most legendary cinema figures in Choi Min-sik ("Oldboy").

Bypassing the traditional period of obscurity that many young actors endure, Choi has maintained a presence in some of the industry's most high-profile K-dramas. Riding the momentum, Choi is next set to appear in Disney+ tentpole "Portraits of Delusion," where he will star alongside Hallyu sensations Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho.

Chae Won-been

Chae Won-been, 25, recently starred as an ambitious show host opposite Ahn in "Sold Out on You," and has seen her global stardom rise almost overnight.

While she first commanded critical attention as the psychopathic daughter in the acclaimed 2024 thriller "Doubt" — a role that swept Best New Actress honors at both the 2024 MBC Drama Awards and the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards — it is only in recent months that she has crossed over into the international cultural conversation.

Capitalizing on the global reach of "Sold Out on You," Chae has carried her momentum into her next project, which marks only the second top-billed rom-com lead role of her still-emerging career. Chae is set to star opposite Kang Hoon in a 2027 tvN historical drama, with details of the series still under wraps.

Jeon So-young

In an ecosystem where global top 10 placement for Netflix Korea titles is typically reserved for star-driven vehicles, young adult horror entry "If Wishes Could Kill" marked itself as an anomaly.

At the center of the show's word-of-mouth success was Jeon So-young, whose acting career spans about all of one year.

A former trainee under powerhouse K-pop agencies including SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, Jeon transitioned to acting and secured her first Netflix Korea lead role within a year of her on-screen debut. She had numerous hit projects early this year, and appeared as the love interest of Park Ji-hoon — the actor behind Korea's second-most-watched film ever, "The King's Warden" — in Tving series "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier."

Going forward, Jeon will appear in a new series alongside industry heavyweight Cha Seung-won, starring in spy comedy "Retired Agent Management Team," slated for later this year.

Roh Yoon-seo

Few actors can claim a more explosive career launch than Roh Yoon-seo.

The 26-year-old actor's debut project in 2022 was none other than "Our Blues" — a star-studded series featuring Hallyu A-listers Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a and Han Ji-min — and her immediate follow-up project was 2023 rom-com "Crash Course in Romance," starring Korean cinema powerhouse Jeon Do-yeon.

Bolstered by a distinct screen presence and an elite resume, Roh is next set to anchor a highly anticipated Netflix Korea original series to premiere later in July. She stars opposite Nam Joo-hyuk as a palace maid harboring a secret in dark fantasy "The East Palace."