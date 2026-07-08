Whether you're after school drama, moral dilemmas or righteous revenge, these series deliver the same adrenaline rush

"Teach You a Lesson" continues to dominate Netflix's global rankings a month after its debut as one of the streamer's most-watched non-English TV titles.

Across its 10-episode run, the show follows the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau as it battles the systemic violence and corruption plaguing South Korea's academic institutions. Rather than leaning into conventional K-drama romance or slice-of-life healing tropes, the series thrives on a mix of revenge, justice and satisfying payoffs, making it a massive crossover hit in South Korean and global markets alike.

For viewers looking to replicate that specific narrative high, the following Korean dramas capture a similar spirit.

"Juvenile Justice"

Chief among these is the Netflix original "Juvenile Justice."

The legal drama recently surged back into Netflix's non-English top 10 chart during the June 15-21 tracking period, riding the coattails of the global popularity of "Teach You a Lesson." The series explores similar institutional fractures while also marking an earlier collaboration between "Teach You a Lesson" star Kim Moo-yul and director Hong Jong-chan.

In this show, however, instead of playing a fearless enforcer dishing out physical justice to bullies, Kim portrays Cha Tae-joo, a compassionate judge who believes juvenile offenders deserve a second chance regardless of the gravity of their crimes.

Set within Korea's juvenile court system, the series scrutinizes cases involving minors below the age of criminal responsibility while examining the societal pressures that drive youth toward delinquency.

Both dramas tackle youth violence and systemic failures, but "Juvenile Justice" trades physical combat for a more restrained approach. The series poses challenging philosophical questions about accountability and redemption, making it a more reflective companion piece to "Teach You a Lesson."

"Weak Hero"

Viewers drawn more to the action in "Teach You a Lesson" will likely find "Weak Hero" a satisfying watch. The series stars Park Ji-hoon, who recently cemented his status as a box office draw with the 2026 hit film "The King's Warden."

Here, he plays Yeon Si-eun, an academically gifted student who becomes the target of relentless bullying. Physically outmatched by his tormentors, Si-eun relies on his intelligence, quick thinking and whatever tools are within arm's reach to outmaneuver his attackers.

As the story progresses, Yeon forms an unlikely alliance with newfound friends, including Ahn Su-ho, a naturally gifted fighter, and Oh Beom-seok, the son of a powerful politician who carries the emotional scars of domestic abuse. Together, the trio navigates increasingly dangerous criminal confrontations while growing into their own.

The franchise has earned widespread acclaim for its action choreography and a simple premise of an underdog defeating stronger opponents through intellect and strategy. Originally launched on the domestic Korean streamer Wavve, the series gained such momentum that Netflix later acquired its streaming rights and produced a second season, making both installments available on the global platform.

"Study Group"

If the grim intensity of those sagas feels overwhelming, "Study Group" offers a lighter, more stylized alternative without skipping the martial arts.

Pop star-turned-actor Hwang Min-hyun plays Ga-min, a polite, diligent student who dreams of academic success but somehow manages to score zero on nearly every exam. At a high school overrun by delinquent students, Ga-min is eventually forced to reveal his extraordinary combat skills to protect his friends and defend their right to study. As he challenges a campus governed by brute force, he gradually finds both personal confidence and a core group of peers worth fighting for.

Visually, "Study Group" embraces a heightened comic book sensibility, blending stylized action, animated flourishes, and an energetic hip-hop soundtrack. Via an interview in 2025, director Lee Jang-hoon noted that the series drew heavy inspiration from the 2010 American action film "Kick-Ass," borrowing its kinetic energy, bold visual choices, and speedy editing. Leaning into humor as much as action, "Study Group" will function as a playful alternative to its darker school-action counterparts.