Paichai High School has postponed a planned in-person apology by its baseball players, their parents and teachers on Wednesday after Gwangju Jeil High School said its students "were not emotionally ready" for the visit, following a controversial chant during a recent national tournament.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said that teachers from Paichai High School, along with the baseball players involved in the incident and their parents, had planned to visit the school in Gwangju to offer an in-person apology.

The school, however, asked the visit be postponed, saying its students were not yet emotionally prepared to accept the apology.

"The emotional well-being of Gwangju Jeil High students is our top priority. We will continue discussions with the school to arrange a visit in the near future," the education office said in a statement.

The education office added that Paichai High School remains committed to offering an in-person apology, although no new date has been arranged.

This comes two days after the incident sparked nationwide outrage over what many viewed as a mockery of one of South Korea's darkest chapters in modern history.

The controversy arose during a game between Paichai High School and Gwangju Jeil High School at the 81st Blue Dragon Championship at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Monday.

During the game, several Paichai players chanted, "We have to go, we have to go, we have to go to Starbucks," toward Gwangju Jeil's dugout. Another player shouted, "Tank Day."

The chants referenced a controversial Starbucks Korea promotional campaign in May that drew criticism for evoking memories of the military crackdown on the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju. The references appeared to be used as jeers as the opponent players are from Gwangju.

An internal investigation conducted by Paichai High School found that one player added the word "Starbucks" to an existing cheer, prompting his teammates to join in spontaneously.

The school has since issued a public apology on social media, while the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has launched an investigation into the case.

The incident has sparked backlash from organizations representing victims and survivors of the Gwangju Uprising, as well as the May 18 Memorial Foundation. Teachers' groups have also called for a coordinated government response, stressing that the incident reflects both historical distortion and the growing influence of far-right extremist culture among young people.

Meanwhile, Gwangju Jeil High School Principal Lee Kyu-yeon has filed a formal complaint with the Korea Baseball Softball Association, which has referred the case to its sports fairness committee for review.

The controversy has also cast uncertainty over the futures of several Paichai players who were considered top prospects in this year's KBO draft, with critics speculating that the incident could affect their chances of selection.