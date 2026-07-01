Period: Goryeo Kingdom

Materials: Metal — Copper Alloy

Dimensions: 174.2 cm high

Designation: National Treasure

Bells have long played a central role in Buddhist rituals and ceremonies, with their resonant sound believed to bring peace and solace to all sentient beings, including those suffering in hell.

Cast for Cheonheungsa near Mount Seonggeo, this bronze bell is widely regarded as one of the finest and largest surviving bells from the early Goryeo Kingdom. Celebrated for both its exceptional craftsmanship and artistic refinement, it embodies the transition from the aesthetic traditions of the Unified Silla period to the emerging visual language of Goryeo.

The bell retains the single-dragon suspension loop characteristic of Unified Silla, while the dragon's expressive features — bulging eyes, flared nostrils and protruding fangs — reflect the more dynamic style of Goryeo. Held in the dragon's mouth is a cintamani, a wish-fulfilling jewel that symbolizes Buddhist wisdom and enlightenment.