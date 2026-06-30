Actors Yoo Ah-in and Ryu Jun-yeol are reportedly in discussions with Galaxy Corp., the entertainment company best known as the agency of G-Dragon, over potential exclusive contracts.

According to local media reports Tuesday, both actors recently met with Galaxy Corp. to discuss possible representation. Coincidentally, the two actors previously belonged to the same management agency, United Artist Agency. Neither side directly denied the claims.

Responding to speculation over Ryu's possible departure, UAA said, "Nothing has been decided," with no further details. UAA's roster currently includes actors Kim Dae-myung, Ahn Eun-jin, Kim Da-mi and Jang Ki-yong.

Another local media outlet said that Yoo's exclusive contract with UAA had already expired after 12 years. It also suggested Galaxy Corp. had offered him a signing bonus ranging from 1 billion won ($644,000) to several billion won.

Galaxy Corp. declined to comment.

Entertainment agencies typically refrain from commenting on contract negotiations until an agreement has been finalized, as artists often meet with multiple companies before making a decision.

The speculation has also fueled expectations that Yoo may be preparing to return to the entertainment industry.

The actor halted all activities after becoming embroiled in a drug scandal in early 2023. Prosecutors charged him with repeatedly using propofol between September 2020 and March 2022, illegally obtaining prescriptions for sleeping pills and smoking marijuana in the US in January 2022.

After a legal battle spanning more than two years, Yoo was initially sentenced to one year in prison and fined 2 million won. The Supreme Court in July 2025 upheld a suspended sentence of one year in prison with two years' probation, along with the 2 million won fine.

Recently, Yoo was linked to director Jang Jae-hyun's upcoming film "Vampire." Jang, however, denied the speculation, saying, "It is completely untrue that Yoo Ah-in will appear in the film."