Dubai branch to anchor global expansion through AI and content ventures

Galaxy Corp., known as the agency behind G-Dragon, has established a Middle East subsidiary in Dubai, becoming the first Korean entertainment company to set up a regional base in the United Arab Emirates.

The company announced the recent launch of Galaxy ME on Friday, adding it plans to accelerate its global expansion through partnerships with government bodies and institutions in the UAE.

Cho Sung-hae, CEO of Galaxy ME and co-founder of Galaxy Corporation, met with Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday to discuss potential collaboration in media and advanced technologies.

“During a meeting with Cho Sung-hae, CEO of Galaxy ME and Co-Founder of Galaxy Corporation, we explored opportunities for collaboration in media and advanced technologies, supporting efforts to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for content creation and the creative economy,” Ahmed bin Mohammed said in a social media post.

“At the Dubai Media Council, we continue to build strategic partnerships with regional and international stakeholders, opening new avenues for innovation and contributing to the development of the media sector across the region and beyond,” he added.

Cho underscored the long-term vision behind the move, saying the company aims to combine culture and technology to develop new industries centered on artificial intelligence and robotics in partnership with the UAE.

Galaxy Corp. said it will use its Dubai entity as a strategic hub for global media expansion, integrating AI- and robotics-based content production with the UAE’s infrastructure to create new business opportunities.

The company is pursuing what it calls an “Entertech 2.0” strategy — combining AI, robotics and media technologies — with a focus on expanding into emerging markets across the Global South, broadly referring to developing regions in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“Even in a time of great uncertainty, we established our Middle East hub in Dubai because of our confidence in the UAE’s vision and execution,” said Choi Yong-ho, CEO of Galaxy Corp. “Galaxy will begin building a new industry here by combining AI, robotics and content.”