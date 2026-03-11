SHINee member and solo star moves to an 'enter-tech' company ahead of Coachella performance

Taemin of SHINee has signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corp., an AI entertainment technology company home to G-Dragon, the agency announced Tuesday.

"Galaxy Corp. has signed an exclusive contract with artist Taemin," the company said in a statement, Wednesday. "We will provide full support so that Taemin’s unique artistic capabilities can create synergy with our advanced technology."

Galaxy Corp. describes itself as Korea’s first AI entertainment technology company, combining artificial intelligence, robotics and entertainment content to build what it calls an "enter-tech" business model. The company said Taemin’s signing aligns with its strategy of expanding the value of artists’ intellectual property through digital technologies.

With the move, Taemin joins a roster that includes singer G-Dragon, actor Song Kang-ho and entertainer Kim Jong-kook.

Taemin previously spent much of his career under SM Entertainment before moving to Big Planet Made Entertainment. His new partnership with Galaxy Corp. is expected to involve a range of global projects integrating entertainment with emerging technologies such as AI and robotics.

The singer is also preparing to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 11 and 18, where he is set to become the first Korean male solo artist to take the stage at the major US music festival.

Taemin debuted in 2008 as a member of SHINee and helped lead the group to global popularity with hit songs including "Replay," "Ring Ding Dong" and "View." Since launching his solo career in 2014, he has also established himself as one of K-pop’s most distinctive performers through releases such as "Danger," "Move" and "Want."