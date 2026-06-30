Kakao Bank said Tuesday its Financial Tech Lab's research on financial artificial intelligence safety has gained global recognition, with four papers accepted at major AI-related conferences this year.

The papers focus on generative AI security and improving the reliability of AI systems used in finance, the bank said.

In April, Kakao Bank presented technology at the International Conference on Learning Representations 2026 that detects prompt injection attacks targeting generative AI in specialized fields such as finance and law. Prompt injection refers to the use of malicious instructions to bypass an AI system's normal operations or induce harmful responses.

According to the internet-only lender, the research was conducted jointly with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and used an in-house dataset of about 59,000 cases to show stronger detection performance than existing models.

In May, Kakao Bank also presented two studies at the International Conference on Language Resources and Evaluation 2026, a leading conference in language AI. The studies focused on strengthening the security and accuracy of finance-specific AI and are expected to help counter security threats and reduce inaccurate responses from financial AI chatbots.

Separately, another paper Kakao Bank co-authored with KAIST was accepted for the industry track at the Association for Computational Linguistics' 2026 conference. The paper proposes an AI safety evaluation framework for financial-sector risks, including voice phishing and financial fraud, and introduces proprietary technology designed to train financial AI models to avoid risky responses.

Kakao Bank is scheduled to present the paper at the conference in the US in July.

"These studies are meaningful not only as academic achievements, but also as practical technologies that can improve the safety and accuracy of financial AI services," a Kakao Bank official said.

"We will continue research on AI security and technologies aimed at providing the safest and most convenient financial services."