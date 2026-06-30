Swing through Seoul's skies like Spider-Man.

Lotte World Tower is launching a Spider-Man-themed exhibition in celebration of the upcoming film, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," at its observatory Seoul Sky from Friday to August 31.

The exhibition will feature a Spider-Man-themed photo zone and a store selling limited-edition merchandise, according to Lotte World Tower on Monday. The photo zone at the tower's 121st floor will feature a Spider-Man sculpture against Seoul's skyline.

On their way to the observatory, visitors can watch media projections of Spider-Man soaring between buildings.

Visitors can also dress up in Spider-Man-themed safety suits while walking atop one of the world's tallest skyscrapers. The Sky Bridge Tour allows visitors to cross an 11-meter bridge at the top of Lotte World Tower, 541 meters above the ground, just like Spider-Man would.

For the tour, visitors need to make a reservation on Seoul Sky's official website. Visitors who are over 14 years old, taller than 140 centimeters and weigh less than 120 kilograms are eligible to participate.

"The exhibition lets visitors experience the superhero's journey, from the ground to the city's highest point," a Seoul Sky official said. "The Sky Bridge Tour, a unique attraction, will become one of the summer's most memorable attractions."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" opens in theaters on July 29, two days before the North American release.