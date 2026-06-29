Jesse Marsch, who was once considered a leading candidate to coach South Korea's national team, is making history with Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium in California on Sunday.

After advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in World Cup history as the runner-up in Group B, Canada secured its place in the Round of 16 with the victory, becoming the first team at this year's tournament to reach the last 16.

South Africa, which advanced to the Round of 32 as the runner-up in Group A, saw its historic first appearance in the knockout stage come to an end.

Marsch has played a central role in Canada's success.

The American coach emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klinsmann as South Korea manager after Klinsmann was dismissed in 2024. Marsch held talks with the Korea Football Association, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement. He was appointed head coach of Canada in May that year.

At the time, Marsch had offers from both South Korea and Canada, but chose to take charge of the Canadian national team.

The KFA later said it had required any foreign head coach to reside in South Korea and regularly attend K League matches, adding that differences over the residency requirement, rather than salary, were the main reason the negotiations fell through.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)