South Korean prosecutors said Monday that a 17-year-old girl has been indicted and detained for repeated drug use, along with a 20-year-old dealer who lured her in with free samples of the illegal substance.

The teenage suspect is believed to have injected herself with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine five times between October and March, according to the Incheon District Prosecutor's Office.

She first obtained the illegal drug through a free handout event — held by the adult suspect and advertised on the Telegram messenger service — which she approached out of curiosity.

The older suspect was found to have given the girl methamphetamine for free on at least two occasions, supplying a total of 1 gram.

The prosecution initially decided to suspend the teen's indictment on March 18, given her clean criminal record and age. She was instead subject to supervision by the local probation officers.

But a drug test taken a day after the decision revealed the illegal substance in her system, prompting the prosecution to revoke its earlier verdict. It was found that the girl had injected herself with methamphetamine a day after she had confessed to drug use.

Investigators persuaded her family to hand in the teenage suspect's mobile phone for a digital forensics examination. This enabled investigators to track down and arrest the supplier near their home in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

Indictment is generally suspended for teenage drug crime suspects, but strict measures are enforced in severe cases, such as habitual drug use, officials said. They also adopt a zero-tolerance policy against those supplying drugs to teens.

Possession or use of illegal drugs by a Korean or anyone in Korean territory is subject to criminal punishment under the Narcotics Control Act.