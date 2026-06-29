As Chobok, the first of Korea’s three traditional dog days of summer, approaches, the Seoul Foreign Resident Center is inviting foreign residents to learn how to make dak hanmari, a hearty chicken hot pot widely enjoyed as a summertime energy booster.

The dish, made with a whole chicken, potatoes, garlic, green onions and other vegetables simmered in a rich broth, is considered one of Korea’s classic nourishing foods, traditionally believed to help cope with the summer heat.

Participants will also learn about the Korean custom of eating restorative foods during bok-nal, when many locals gather with family, friends or colleagues to enjoy dishes such as samgyetang, dak hanmari and grilled eel. The custom is rooted in the belief that replenishing energy helps the body endure the hottest weeks of the year.

The class is limited to 24 participants and will be held at Hansik Culture Space E in Bukchon. Those with food allergies are encouraged to contact the organizers before registering.

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