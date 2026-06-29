South Korea’s men’s national soccer team has fallen to No. 32 in the latest FIFA rankings after a disappointing early exit from the group stage at the World Cup.

According to the men’s world rankings updated by FIFA on Monday, South Korea sits at No. 32 with 1,558.72 points.

FIFA updates its rankings and points by reflecting the results of international matches between national teams.

The ranking marks South Korea’s lowest position since it was ranked No. 33 in December 2021.

South Korea had remained in the top 30 since climbing to No. 29 in the rankings released in February 2022.

The team was ranked No. 22 when the World Cup draw was held in December last year and No. 25 just before the tournament began.

However, South Korea dropped into the 30s after beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in its opening group-stage match before suffering back-to-back defeats against co-host Mexico and underdog South Africa, losing both matches 1-0.

Canada, which defeated South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 on Monday, moved up to No. 30.

South Korea’s ranking could fall further depending on the results of teams still competing in the tournament, including Sweden (No. 36), Paraguay (No. 37) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (No. 41), all of which advanced to the Round of 32.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)