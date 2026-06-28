The number of signatures that a National Assembly petition calling for President Lee Jae Myung’s impeachment collected has surpassed 100,000 signatures in two days as of Sunday.

Under the Assembly’s public petition system, a petition that gains at least 50,000 signatures within 30 days is formally referred to the relevant standing committee. The committee may decide whether to refer the petition to the plenary session.

Despite meeting the criteria, it is unlikely the petition will lead to an impeachment, given the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s majority in the Assembly.

The petitioner argued that Lee is unfit to carry out presidential duties while standing trial in major criminal cases, including ones linked to a property development scandal and alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act.

The petitioner also claimed Lee’s position as president risks creating a direct clash between the exercise of presidential authority and ongoing judicial proceedings.

All of Lee's trials were suspended shortly after Lee's inauguration in June 2025.

The ruling party holds 161 of the 300 parliamentary seats, compared with 110 held by the main opposition People Power Party.

Under the Constitution, a presidential impeachment motion must be proposed by a majority of all lawmakers and approved by at least two-thirds, or 200 lawmakers, to pass the Assembly.