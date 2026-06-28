Hana Financial Group said Sunday it signed a business agreement with Seobu T&D to cooperate on the development of an urban advanced logistics hub in western Seoul.

The agreement was signed Friday at Centerfield in Seoul's Gangnam district, attended by Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo nd Seobu T&D CEO Seung Man-ho.

The project will create a smart logistics hub and commercial complex in Singjeong-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on fundraising, corporate finance and joint investments.

Hana Financial plans to leverage the corporate finance capabilities of Hana Bank and the investment banking expertise of Hana Securities to provide financing across the project's lifecycle.

The cooperation will cover project financing, financial structuring and development planning, while offering integrated financial solutions through the combined networks of both companies.

"Through this agreement, we aim to break down the barriers between financing and development and create a new model that combines the strengths of both sectors," Ham said.

He added that Hana Financial would support the successful development of the logistics hub, which is expected to include logistics, financial, medical and cultural facilities.

Separately, Hana Financial launched a 500 billion won ($326 million) infrastructure fund in March to expand investments in growth assets, including energy storage systems, eco-friendly facilities and digital infrastructure such as data centers.