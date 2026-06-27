South Korea will provide $5 million in humanitarian assistance to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country’s northern region, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The aid will be delivered through international organizations and used to support recovery efforts in affected areas and provide relief for displaced residents, the ministry said.

“We hope the assistance will help with the recovery of the affected areas and support the swift return to daily life for local residents,” the ministry said in a statement.

Two major earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, struck northern Venezuela on Wednesday. More than 200 people have been confirmed dead and over 4,000 injured so far.

The death toll could rise further as collapsed buildings, power outages and disruptions to communications networks continue to hamper rescue and relief operations, according to local reports.

Venezuela had already been facing a prolonged humanitarian crisis before the disaster. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in this year’s Global Humanitarian Overview that 7.9 million people, or more than one-quarter of the country’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance, citing the impact of recurring natural disasters and severe economic hardship, including hyperinflation.