Ateez has released its 14th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 5," continuing the group's ongoing "Golden Hour" series centered on its brightest moments.

The new album, released Friday, captures the group's signature high-energy sound while exploring moments driven by instinct and emotion, agency KQ Entertainment said the same day. Members Hongjoong and Mingi participated in writing the lyrics for all tracks.

The lead single, "Bad," is a Brazilian funk-inspired dance track featuring an addictive chorus and groove-driven beat.

The music video, released alongside the album on the same day, drew attention after teaser videos were unveiled on Wednesday and Thursday. The videos feature Hollywood actress Chase Infiniti in a series of cinematic scenes.

The EP also showcases Ateez's diverse musical palette through four additional tracks.

"Mamacita" blends Latin trap with a heartfelt confession of love, while "Toxin" explores irresistible attraction through an R&B sound. "Fallin'" expresses the moment when reason collapses through explosive electronic dance music production, and the closing track, "Body," captures lingering emotions after a fleeting, passionate encounter over a smooth R&B arrangement.

Ateez will next perform as a headliner at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in London, the UK, Sunday.