Ateez will be a headliner at British Summer Time Hyde Park, its agency KQ Entertainment said Tuesday.

The music festival, slated to be held in London from June 27 to July 11, recently announced its partial lineup, which includes Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, Duran Duran and Mumford & Sons alongside Ateez.

The eight-piece team has participated in a series of major festivals worldwide after debuting at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024.

Ateez wrapped up its “In Your Fantasy” world tour in April in Bangkok. In June, the octet will release its fifth single in Japan and host a showcase in Tokyo. In August, it is slated to meet and greet fans at two fan meetups in Yokohama.