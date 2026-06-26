North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen tests of a new multiple rocket launcher and other weapons, stressing the need to bolster the "deadly and destructive" offensive posture against the enemy, state media reported Friday.

North Korea conducted the weapons tests Thursday, the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, in an apparent bid to demonstrate its ability to target major facilities in South Korea, which the North has labeled its "primary foe."

The North's leader supervised the test of "important weapons" as part of the country's project to modernize the artillery and missile forces under a five-year defense development plan, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The tests involved an upgraded version of the 240mm-caliber 24-tubular multiple rocket launcher system, "special mission" warheads for tactical ballistic missiles and the extended-range shells for a 155mm self-propelled howitzer, according to the KCNA.

With the latest tests, North Korea appeared to be focused on upgrading the performance of striking means that could put South Korea within its range. Pyongyang has shown animosity toward Seoul, declaring inter-Korean ties as those between "two states hostile to each other" in late 2023.

The country's policy on "self-defense is not merely for the enhancement of the defensive function relying on defensive means but for further strengthening the deadly and destructive offensive posture to make no enemy dare to confront," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

He said the latest tests proved major weapons' technical progress in line with the policy to build the armed forces to bring about a "change in the fire posture on the southern border."

The KCNA said the upgraded 24-tubular multiple rocket launcher system involved the autonomous precision guidance system, calling it an "improved corps-level firepower system" whose firing range was extended to 90 kilometers.

North Korea said the special mission warhead for tactical ballistic missiles was designed to inflict "fatal damage" on major targets, such as the enemy's airfields, ports and electricity infrastructure. The North did not elaborate, but experts raised the possibility of testing cluster or armor-piercing munitions, capable of striking relatively wide areas.

Pyongyang also conducted a test of the 65km extended-range shells for the 155mm self-propelled howitzer. Experts said if North Korea's claim is true, the howitzers could put Seoul within striking range.

"To make the enemies feel constant uneasiness and fear is just an important aspect of the exercise of war deterrent," the North's leader was quoted as saying. "We would make the enemies recognize that the long-range strike means of our armed forces have been replaced with upgraded ones in the shortest possible time."

Meanwhile, the South Korean military did not issue any notice to the press about North Korea's latest tests, assessing the weapons involved in the testing as multiple rocket launchers, not short-range ballistic missiles.

"The military detected around 10 rounds fired from multiple rocket launchers (Thursday), and is currently analyzing the details," an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. (Yonhap)