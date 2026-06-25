President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday expressed condolences to Venezuela after powerful earthquakes killed dozens of people, while expressing hope for the safe return of those who went missing.

"On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Korea, I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and their homes due to the sudden disaster," Lee said in a social media post.

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

The earthquakes, measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening (local time), killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 700 others, according to foreign media reports.

Lee also expressed hope for swift recovery from the damage, the speedy recovery of those injured and the safe return of those who went missing.

In a separate statement, Seoul's foreign ministry also expressed condolences to Venezuela, while confirming that no South Korean nationals have been reported among the victims.

"Around 100 South Koreans are currently residing in Venezuela, and no cases of Korean casualties have been reported so far," foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a press briefing.

"The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to check whether any South Korean nationals have been affected," he added.

Asked about any plan to provide assistance, ministry officials said the government is reviewing the situation and possible responses. (Yonhap)