An ongoing dispute over prize money in tennis has now extended to Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that players competing at Wimbledon have decided to limit media interview sessions to 15 minutes as part of an ongoing protest over prize money.

The move follows similar actions that began during the French Open, where players had voiced frustration that the tournament's total prize pool accounted for only 14.3 percent of the total event revenue.

In response, Wimbledon organizers increased this year's total prize money by 20 percent compared with last year. The men's and women's singles champions will each receive 3.6 million pounds ($4.75 million).

However, the increase has failed to meet players' expectations. In a statement, players said they would continue what they described as "direct action" protests during Wimbledon's opening week.

Last year, players submitted a proposal calling for 16 percent of tournament revenue to be allocated as prize money.

Players argued that based on the projected revenue for this year's tournament, their share will amount to 14.4 percent — lower than the 14.9 percent they received a decade ago.

Wimbledon organizers pushed back, saying they were disappointed by the players' actions despite having implemented the largest prize money increase in the tournament's history. Officials said Wimbledon prioritizes players in all decisions, makes substantial investments on their behalf, and continues to spend heavily on improving player facilities.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)