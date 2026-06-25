The man featured in a widely shared social media video who was detained Tuesday on suspicion of drug use was released Wednesday, after the National Forensic Service found no evidence of illegal substance use, police said.

The man, who is in his 30s, was captured in the video standing limply with a hunched posture and his arms hanging down as if he were drunk in Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, on Sunday. The footage quickly spread online, with commentators dubbing him the "Suwon drugged zombie."

The police, responding to reports, found him on site, and the rapid test kit results tested positive for methamphetamine, leading to his detainment. However, further drug tests conducted by the foreign authority, although still preliminary, have now shown negative preliminary results, upending his status.

The police added that it takes about a week for the precise results to emerge, so results may vary later on. As of press time, tests have not detected any trace of drugs, including meth or fentanyl.