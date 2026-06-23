A man seen in the so-called “Suwon drugged zombie” video that went viral online has been taken into custody on drug allegations, police said Tuesday.

Officials at Suwon Gwonseon Police Station in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, said they detained the man, who is in his 30s, at around 10:30 a.m. after he tested positive for methamphetamine. He was not carrying drugs at the time.

The man was seen wandering near a bus stop by an apartment complex in Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. A video of him was later posted on social media and quickly spread online.

The footage showed the man standing limply for some time, with his shoulders hunched and both arms hanging. The person who posted the video said the scene was frightening and that they had never expected to see such a person in their neighborhood.

Police launched an investigation after the video spread and identified the man by reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas.

Some members of the public initially speculated that the man was under the influence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that can cause drowsiness and sedation. However, the drug test did not detect fentanyl in his system, according to police.

Police are questioning the man over how he obtained the illegal drug and when he used it, while reviewing whether to seek an arrest warrant.

In Korea, illegal drug use is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million won ($65,000).