Up to 20,000 fans were expected to gather in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square on Thursday to cheer for South Korea in its final group stage match against South Africa, the organizers of the watch party said.

With the game scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m., fans began gathering early in the morning, with 68-year-old Kim Ik-su saying he woke up at 3 a.m. to come to the watch party while another fan, 20-year-old Han Jee-ah, arrived at Gwanghwamun at 7:30 a.m.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and South African Ambassador to South Korea Sindiswa Ntombolimo Mququ were among those gathered in Gwanghwamun Square, waiting to cheer for their respective countries in the coming match.

South Korea, currently in second place with three points, only needs a draw against South Africa on Thursday to advance to the knockout stage. A loss, however, leaves their fate in the hands of the Mexico-Czechia Group A match, starting simultaneously at 10 a.m.

A Mexican win or draw would relegate South Korea to third place, keeping their hopes for the round of 32 alive as one of the eight best third-place teams. Conversely, a Czech victory would eliminate South Korea as fourth place. (Yonhap)