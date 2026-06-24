Enhyphen's Sunoo donated 50 million won ($32,400) to support pediatric patients in celebration of his birthday, Samsung Medical Center said Wednesday.

Marking his 22nd birthday, Sunoo made the donation to help cover treatment costs for children receiving care at the hospital.

Sunoo has been donating to Samsung Medical Center since 2024. His cumulative contributions have reportedly reached 200 million won.

"Since making his first donation, Sunoo has consistently extended a helping hand to those in need and continued his charitable giving," Samsung Medical Center said.

Sunoo also said he hopes many pediatric patients can look forward to a brighter future. "I will continue to share love and support with those who need it."