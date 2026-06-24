Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, has resigned from his post in apparent preparation to stand again for the chair position at the August party convention.

The four-term lawmaker announced his intentions at the party's Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday. Some speculate that the future of South Korea's liberal bloc — in the midst of dropping approval ratings and interfactional power struggles — could hinge on the outcome of the party convention.

Jung has chaired the party since August 2025, having overcome Park Chan-dae to fill the post left vacant by Lee Jae Myung's election to president two months earlier. During Lee's tenure as party chair, Park had served as floor leader.

Jung said he is the right person for the party to uphold the spirit of liberal leaders in South Korea's democratic history, namely former Presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in, as well as the incumbent Lee Jae Myung.

Jung highlighted his two decades of personal ties with Lee and that he had spearheaded the move to oust former President Yoon Suk Yeol as then-head of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Yoon was handed a life sentence in February for his imposition of martial law in December 2024.

"I will stick with President Lee more than anyone else, and will confront (any hardship together with Lee) at the forefront," Jung said. "Today, I am stepping down from the party leadership, but I will do my best from where I stand for Lee's success."

Despite Jung having repeatedly stressed his personal ties with Lee, he has often been accused of triggering discord with the presidential office.

Disparities have been exposed between the presidential office and the ruling party over the degree of the reform of the prosecution and the assessment of the outcome of June's local elections outcome, among others.

As Lee expressed his wishes to the National Assembly that there should be minimal exceptions to the latest move to strip the prosecution of its power to investigate, Jung has pushed ahead with his stance that the prosecution's power to investigate should be removed without exceptions. Jung also hailed the June elections as a big win, but Lee has viewed the outcome as far from successful.

Factional discords emerged again in Wednesday's meeting of the Supreme Council.

Rep. Kang Deuk-gu of the Democratic Party, a lawmaker who is considered to be in the pro-Lee faction, said the ruling party leadership should "engage in politics where the party reaps its political success together with the president, not politics where the party competes with the president," in a remark apparently directed at Jung.

Kang added that he would not run again for a post on the Supreme Council, as he felt a sense of responsibility for the election outcome falling below expectations.

In response, Rep. Moon Jeong-bok, a Democratic Party Supreme Council member close to Jung, said, "President Lee is the captain of the ship named South Korea, and Jung is the captain of the ship named the Democratic Party."

According to Rep. Kang Jun-hyeon of the Democratic Party, Floor Leader Rep. Han Byung-do will serve as interim chair of the party until the next chair is elected.

Jung is considered one of three contenders for the two-year chairship in the upcoming convention, which is expected to be held Aug. 17.

The others are outgoing Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who is on a three-day trip to China, and six-term lawmaker Rep. Song Young-gil, who departed for the United States as a special envoy to Speaker of the National Assembly Rep. Cho Jeong-sik.

No specific regulations in the Democratic Party exist as to whether a leader of the party must resign to be eligible to run for the leadership. But precedent indicates that a chair seeking to run for election, including Lee Jae Myung, step down before the convention.