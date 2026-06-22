Politics is about taking responsibility for the nation, not about seizing power, President Lee Jae Myung wrote on his X account Monday, in an apparent continuation of his criticism of conflict within and among political parties.

“The purpose of politics goes beyond merely taking power. It is to take responsibility for the fate of the nation and the lives of 50 million citizens,” Lee wrote.

“The position held by a person in power is not something to take as an opportunity for happiness, but an entrusted, boundless responsibility.”

The comments, posted with a link to an article about the rise in Korea’s national competitiveness, are seen as a continuation of his commentary on the power struggle within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and conflict among rival parties.

Lee had recently commented that the country’s political arena should engage in “competition, not war,” referring to ongoing friction between different factions within the Democratic Party as the party readies for a leadership election, as well as to the conflict with the main opposition People Power Party.