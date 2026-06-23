A masked assailant suspected of killing a woman in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, two weeks ago remains at large.

South Korean police as of Tuesday had yet to identify the man who stabbed a woman in her 60s at her home in the city, some 370 kilometers south of Seoul, on the morning of June 10.

Surveillance footage from the building showed the suspect entering the premises at around 2 a.m. The victim’s body was found by her husband at 6:24 a.m.

Police believe the suspect broke into the home to rob the victim.

He was filmed carrying a handbag and other items out of the home when he left the crime scene.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s or 40s, although a mask and hat that almost fully covered his face have made identification difficult. He was also wearing gloves during the attack.

Investigators are tracing the route the suspect is believed to have taken before and after the crime and are questioning local residents for possible witness accounts.

Officials said they are keeping all possibilities open, but declined to comment on the details of the ongoing investigation.

The prolonged search has sparked unease across Tongyeong, which had a population of 115,818 as of May. Residents have expressed anxiety that the person who broke into a home and killed an unsuspecting woman has not yet been found.