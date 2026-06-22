Former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt in 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court found Park guilty of ordering Justice Ministry officials to review plans to dispatch prosecutors to a joint investigation headquarters and inspect correctional facilities after Yoon declared martial law.

Park was also found guilty of drafting a document justifying Yoon’s martial law declaration after the National Assembly voted to lift it.

However, the court dismissed a separate charge that Park improperly responded to inquiries from former first lady Kim Keon Hee after an investigation in May 2025 into her alleged receipt of a luxury handbag.

The special counsel had accused Park of receiving questions from Kim about the investigation and instructing ministry officials to check related matters, but the court ruled that the allegation fell outside the scope of the special counsel’s mandate.

The court also dismissed charges against former Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu.

Lee had been accused of perjury for telling the National Assembly that a meeting with Yoon at a presidential safe house was a “friendly gathering.” The court found that this allegation was also outside the special counsel’s scope of investigation.

The special counsel had initially sought a 20-year prison term for Park and a three-year term for Lee.

The special counsel team told reporters that it would consider transferring Park’s alleged improper response to the former first lady’s inquiries to a separate special counsel investigation.

The team also said it was unlikely to appeal because Park received a heavier sentence than prosecutors had sought.