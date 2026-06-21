All six launchers of the US' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors have reportedly been returned to the South Korean military base where they were originally deployed.

Photos of truck-mounted, US-made THAAD launchers positioned in the military base in the southeastern region of Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, were released Sunday by Yonhap News Agency.

Speculations have persisted as to whether the United States had been seeking to move THAAD-related defense assets in South Korea — which have played a key role in deterrence against North Korea's ballistic missile threats — amid war in the Middle East, since March.

Up to six launchers are believed to have been moved out of the Seongju base to Osan Air Base in Gyeonggi Province. These launchers gradually returned to the Seongju base, with the final batch recently completing its return, according to local news reports.

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces in Korea, has denied speculation that the launchers were being prepared to be moved out of the Korean Peninsula.

In a US Senate committee hearing in April, Brunson said that the THAAD systems themselves "remain on peninsula," adding the US Forces were "moving (THAAD assets) around" to "sequence them into Osan Air Base to prepare them to move the munitions."